TechCrunch Founder Summit 2026 early bird ends today, save $190

TechCrunch’s early-bird deal for Founder Summit 2026 ends tonight, with savings cut to $190 from January’s $300 as Boston seats tighten.

Early-bird pricing for TechCrunch Founder Summit 2026 ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, locking in savings of up to $190 before rates rise. The conference is set for November 4 in Boston, where TechCrunch says it will bring together more than 1,000 founders and investors for a full day of scaling advice, peer learning and networking.

The summit is TechCrunch’s flagship founder conference, and the agenda is built around the pressure points that define early-stage growth. TechCrunch says founders will get tactical guidance on fundraising, sales, recruiting, finance, legal, marketing, public relations and leadership, alongside opportunities for investor meetings and breakout or roundtable-style discussions. In a market where startups are still being forced to do more with less, that mix is aimed squarely at builders trying to stretch runway and sharpen execution.

AI-generated illustration

The discount itself offers a small read on the market for startup events. When tickets first went live on January 28, TechCrunch said savings reached up to $300, the deepest discount at launch. The cut to $190 as the June 26 early-bird deadline arrives suggests the conference no longer needs to lean as heavily on price to pull in founders, even as budgets remain tight across the startup ecosystem. For an event built around founder access and investor contact, that narrowing gap matters as much as the sticker price.

TechCrunch is also trying to move teams, not just individuals. Group discounts of up to 30% are available for teams of four or more, a sign that the company is selling the summit as a collective operating session for startups rather than a lone networking stop. That approach fits a year in which founders are weighing every paid trip against the same question: will this help close customers, refine the product or sharpen the fundraising story?

Source: TechCrunch

Transfer requests for tickets must be made by October 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, leaving a defined window before the Boston gathering. For early-stage companies deciding whether a conference pass still earns its keep, the value proposition is no longer just attendance. It is whether a single day of investor access and tactical advice can justify the cost in a tighter 2026 funding climate.