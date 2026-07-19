Ted Danson shares four tips for embracing aging creatively

Ted Danson’s aging advice is practical: keep laughing, stay curious, embrace creativity, and keep going. Research links that mindset to longer, healthier lives.

Ted Danson’s latest advice on aging is not about denying age so much as refusing to let it shrink the life around it. CBS Sunday Morning framed his message as four habits, and the idea lands with unusual force because it lines up with research showing that positive beliefs about aging and strong social ties can shape health, memory, and longevity.

Keep laughing

CBS Sunday Morning’s July 12, 2026 commentary said Danson shared four tips for embracing aging creatively, and the July 1 teaser distilled the first one bluntly: getting older is not something to fear, but an opening to keep laughing. That fits the role Danson chose for Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside,” where he plays a retired widower who goes undercover in a nursing home, a premise that turns aging into a setting for comedy rather than a punchline.

The series, created by Mike Schur, was inspired by “The Mole Agent,” the 2020 documentary about an 83-year-old widower who infiltrated a Chilean nursing home. In a Nov. 10, 2024 CBS Sunday Morning video about the series, Danson also spoke about aging gracefully and living life fully as long as you can, which is exactly the sort of comic discipline the show demands: treating later life as a stage where humor still works, instead of a closing act.

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Stay curious

Curiosity is the less obvious part of aging well, but Danson has been making that case for years. A 2017 AARP interview was titled “How Ted Danson Found The Happiest Years of His Life,” and later coverage highlighted his view that staying active, curious, and socially connected is part of getting older without going stale.

That matters because mental engagement is not just a feel-good slogan. CBS Sunday Morning’s Dec. 1, 2024 segment with Jane Fonda and anti-ageism advocate Ashton Applewhite pointed to a Yale study showing that older people with more positive beliefs about aging lived an average of 7.5 years longer than people who equated aging with disease and decline. Curiosity sits inside that finding: when people keep learning, noticing, and adapting, they are more likely to treat aging as a process with room left in it, not as a fixed diagnosis.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Embrace creativity

Creativity is the bridge between attitude and action. Danson’s line about “A Man on the Inside” makes that plain because the show itself is a creative answer to a cultural habit of making older adults invisible or one-dimensional. A retired widower, a nursing home, and an undercover investigation are familiar story elements, but Schur’s series uses them to keep the character active, observant, and funny.

That is also why CBS Sunday Morning’s wording matters. The teaser did not just say to accept aging; it said to “keep laughing, stay curious, embrace creativity, and continue.” In practice, that means building routines that keep the brain in motion, whether the outlet is performance, writing, travel, problem-solving, or simply taking on roles that require improvisation. Danson’s career choice shows the point: creative work in later life is not decoration, it is a way to stay mentally present.

Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Continue

Danson has been the clearest about this one. In CBS News interviews tied to “A Man on the Inside,” he said, “Don't slow down, just keep going, keep living your life.” That is the practical core of aging creatively: not a refusal to get older, but a refusal to stop participating in the world because of it.

The message connects directly to the evidence CBS Sunday Morning has already put on screen. Positive beliefs about aging are associated with longer lives, and Danson’s own long-running advice keeps returning to the same habits: move, stay curious, and stay socially engaged. “Continue” is the least glamorous of the four tips, but it may be the most important, because it turns aging from an identity into a set of daily choices that still leave room for purpose, company, and work that matters.