Ted Ginn Jr. Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas

Former NFL receiver and current UFL coach Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested and charged with DWI in Texas, raising questions about his coaching future.

Ted Ginn Jr., a former NFL wide receiver now coaching in the United Football League, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Texas, according to reports from both The New York Times and ESPN. Ginn’s arrest brings renewed focus to the risks of impaired driving and its consequences for high-profile sports figures.

Details of the Arrest

Both outlets confirm that Ginn, 41, was taken into custody in Texas in connection with a DWI offense. The New York Times reports that he was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, while ESPN corroborates that he faces formal DWI charges. As of this writing, no further details about the circumstances of his arrest, such as location, time, or results of sobriety testing, have been made public by law enforcement.

Ginn’s Career in Perspective

Ginn has been a prominent figure in American football for nearly two decades. After a standout collegiate career at Ohio State, he played for multiple NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. During his NFL career, Ginn accumulated 412 receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 total touchdowns spanning 193 games. He was especially renowned for his speed and special teams contributions as a return specialist.

After retiring from the NFL, Ginn transitioned to coaching and currently serves as a member of the Memphis Showboats’ coaching staff in the UFL, a spring football league aiming to provide opportunities for emerging talent.

Understanding DWI Charges in Texas

In Texas, a DWI charge is a serious offense with potential penalties that can include fines, license suspension, and possible jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas outlines that first-time offenders may face up to 180 days in jail and up to $2,000 in fines, though outcomes vary based on case details. Texas Department of Public Safety data indicates that DWI enforcement remains a high priority, with thousands of annual arrests statewide.

Nationally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that drunk driving remains a leading cause of roadway fatalities, with law enforcement and public health officials urging vigilance to reduce such incidents.

Potential Impact on Ginn’s Coaching Role

Ginn’s role with the Memphis Showboats could be affected depending on the progress of legal proceedings and any action taken by the United Football League or the team itself. The UFL has not yet released a statement regarding Ginn’s status. As a coach and mentor to younger athletes, the outcome of this case could have broader implications for Ginn’s standing in the sport.

Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested and charged with DWI in Texas.

He is currently a coach for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL.

DWI charges in Texas can carry substantial penalties, including fines and jail time.

Both The New York Times and ESPN independently confirmed the arrest.

Looking Ahead

The case against Ted Ginn Jr. is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the legal process continues. His arrest underscores the ongoing issue of impaired driving and the heightened scrutiny public figures face when charged with such offenses. The sports world, as well as fans of Ginn, will be watching closely to see how events unfold and what the consequences may be for his coaching career.