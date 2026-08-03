Ted Lasso cast reflects on the show's improbable rise

A soccer mascot skit became a defining streaming hit, and the cast says its optimism landed because viewers were ready for kindness after a bruising moment.

Jason Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso ensemble helped turn a one-off bit of sports comedy into one of Apple TV+’s signature successes. What began as a Premier League promotion video from NBC Sports in 2013 became a globally released series in 2020, then an Emmy heavyweight that won television’s top comedy prize twice. The show’s climb says as much about the streaming era as it does about the cast’s chemistry: in a crowded market, a relentlessly upbeat series about decency, doubt, and teamwork found a mass audience.

From promotion clip to full series

The character first appeared in NBC Sports’ 2013 Premier League promotion campaign, with Sudeikis playing Coach Lasso as an all-American football coach dropped into English soccer. NBC Sports posted one of those clips, An American Coach in London, on August 3, 2013, planting the idea that the joke could outlast the ad. Seven years later, Apple unveiled Ted Lasso in May 2020 as a new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, then premiered it globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14, 2020.

That path matters because the series did not arrive as a conventional prestige-drama gambit or a typical workplace comedy. It was built from a character already familiar to sports viewers, then expanded into a weekly story about Richmond, London, and an American coach trying to lead in a culture he barely understands. The result gave Apple TV+ a breakout title early in its life and gave the platform a show that was instantly recognizable for its tone as much as its premise.

Why kindness became the point

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The series’ appeal rested on an unusually direct emotional offer: optimism without naivete, and kindness without smugness. In a period marked by national exhaustion and polarization, that combination stood out against the darker, more ironic defaults of much television. Ted Lasso treated vulnerability as a strength, not a punch line, and built jokes around encouragement, discomfort, and the awkward work of trust.

That tone also made the series feel like counterprogramming. Viewers did not just get a comedy about football, but a story where support, accountability, and emotional honesty were treated as plot engines. The cast, including Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Brett Goldstein, helped sell that balance by playing Richmond as a place where competition still left room for decency, and where the jokes landed hardest when the characters were trying hardest to care.

Awards turned a hit into a benchmark

The industry quickly confirmed what the audience response suggested. Ted Lasso received 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, and Apple said that made it the most nominated freshman comedy series ever. At the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as the title character.

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Apple later said the series swept the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, a formulation that captured how thoroughly the show had moved from surprise hit to awards leader. In 2022, it repeated as Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys, extending the run of recognition and cementing its status as one of the most influential comedies of the streaming era. For Apple TV+, that mattered strategically as well as creatively: the platform could point to Ted Lasso as proof that its originals could produce both mass appeal and industry legitimacy.

How the cast and crew framed the rise

The cast and crew’s reflections, shared with Norah O’Donnell, center on how unlikely the whole journey looked from the start. A character first used to sell sports coverage became the face of a series that now defines optimism for a large television audience. That arc gives the show a rare origin story in modern TV: it did not begin with a broad concept built for global streaming, but with a joke that proved sturdy enough to carry a full season, then several more.

That unusual origin also explains why the series still reads like a case study in audience appetite. Ted Lasso emerged from London, Richmond, and the language of Premier League football, yet it traveled far beyond sports fans because its emotional pitch was legible everywhere. The show proved that a comedy could become a cultural event by insisting on generosity, and the cast’s retrospective only underscores how improbable that success looked before the numbers, the trophies, and the audience came in.