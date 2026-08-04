Ted Lasso returns for fourth season on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will bring Ted Lasso back with Jason Sudeikis and a new job for Ted: coaching a second-division women’s football team in Richmond.

Apple TV+ will bring Ted Lasso back for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning and Ted taking on a second-division women’s football team in Richmond. Apple said the new season will premiere Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

The move gives one of Apple TV+’s signature series a new test in a crowded streaming market where familiar names have to do more than trade on nostalgia. Ted Lasso won Emmy Awards and became a global comfort-watch phenomenon during its earlier run, turning Sudeikis’ Kansas City coach into a shorthand for kindness, resilience and awkward leadership.

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Apple framed the new season as a fresh challenge rather than a replay of old locker-room dynamics. The company described Ted’s assignment as his “biggest challenge yet,” and said the season will follow Ted and the team as they “learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” That shift matters because the show’s appeal has always rested on a mix of sports comedy, workplace ensemble storytelling and emotional warmth, a formula that helped it stand out when streaming services were chasing reach as well as prestige.

The cast is also a major part of Apple’s bet. Apple’s teaser confirmed the return of Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, along with new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. The series will again center on Richmond, but the women’s team premise signals a broader shift in perspective, one that places women’s football and the pressures around it at the center of the story.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Brendan Hunt later said in an Entertainment Tonight interview that the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory helped inspire the return, and a Reuters video item on August 3, 2026 said the show highlights the challenges women face. That grounding gives the season a sharper social edge while preserving the warm, character-driven tone that made Ted Lasso one of Apple TV+’s defining titles. In a tighter streaming economy, Apple is asking whether a beloved feel-good hit can still deliver the kind of cultural gravity that helped build the platform in the first place.