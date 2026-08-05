Ted Lasso season 4 sets 2026 premiere, Cardi B fronts Old Navy campaign

Ted Lasso returned to Richmond with a women’s team, Cardi B led Old Navy’s denim push, and ABC added a new Dancing with the Stars spinoff.

Apple TV set Ted Lasso season 4 to premiere on August 5, 2026, bringing Jason Sudeikis back as both star and executive producer and sending Ted back to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The new season extends the series into women’s soccer, with the streamer also releasing first-look images and a teaser ahead of the launch.

Apple renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season in March 2025, then built the rollout around familiar faces that helped turn the comedy into a global hit. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt were listed among the returning cast members in season-four materials, a lineup designed to keep the show anchored in the ensemble that made its earlier run a franchise-level draw.

Cardi B turned up in a different kind of repeatable brand play, fronting Old Navy’s fall denim campaign, Most Wanted Denim. The campaign video was out, and the rapper used the spot to talk about confidence in jeans, saying she used to “stuff” her jeans because she felt insecure. The rollout also included Wisdom Kaye and Quen Blackwell, folding digital-native personalities into a mainstream retail push built around celebrity visibility.

ABC also pushed familiar entertainment into a new packaging format with Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, a 12-dancer competition for a coveted pro spot on Dancing with the Stars season 35. The spinoff was set to premiere July 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. Robert Irwin was named host and ballroom figure Shirley Ballas was set to judge, while the network said regular Dancing with the Stars episodes air Mondays at 8/7c.

Taken together, the slate showed how studio, broadcast and retail businesses are using recognizable names, revived properties and social-media ready talent to hold attention across split-up audiences. Ted Lasso sold comfort and continuity, Old Navy sold star power tied to body confidence, and ABC used the Dancing with the Stars brand to extend a franchise that already lives across broadcast and streaming.