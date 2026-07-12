Teen bicyclist helps confused Arizona woman wanderer survive deadly heat

A 14-year-old cyclist spotted a confused 75-year-old woman in 103-degree heat, moved her to shade and stayed until help arrived.

Royal Cothrun was riding his bike through Gilbert in June when he spotted Theresa Morgan, 75, wandering alone in about 103-degree heat. The 14-year-old pulled her into the shade, contacted her family and stayed with her until paramedics arrived, a sequence that turned an ordinary neighborhood ride into a rescue.

Morgan has dementia and had wandered miles from home. Her son said he believes Cothrun may have saved her life, a judgment that fits the danger of leaving a confused older adult exposed to Arizona sun even briefly. Cothrun was wearing recording sunglasses that captured part of the encounter, preserving the moment he stopped and took action.

The incident lands in the middle of a summer that health officials describe as brutally unforgiving. The Arizona Department of Health Services says about 4,298 people visit Arizona emergency rooms each year because of heat-related illnesses, and more than 4,320 people died from exposure to excessive heat in the state from 2013 to 2024. Arizona also ranks among the hottest places on earth from May through September, when dehydration, disorientation and heat exhaustion can quickly become medical emergencies.

Cothrun’s response has drawn recognition from Gilbert Fire & Rescue and the Air National Guard. Their attention reflects the larger risk in neighborhoods across Arizona, where a person with dementia can slip away from supervision and become vulnerable in minutes once temperatures climb.

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State officials have also tightened rules for assisted-living facilities that offer memory-care services. Those facilities must now report an elopement to the Arizona Department of Health Services within 24 hours, part of a push to reduce the chance that residents with cognitive impairment wander into dangerous conditions unnoticed. The pressure for that change sharpened after the death of Robert J. Pollmann in Scottsdale, where a June 2024 wandering incident led to a January 8, 2026 settlement and safety requirements for his former assisted-living facility.

For Morgan, the outcome was different because a teenager noticed what others might have missed. In a state where heat deaths have mounted year after year, the rescue showed how fast a confused walk can become a life-threatening emergency, and how much one person’s decision to stop can matter.