Teen buys Wilt Chamberlain jacket at Goodwill, sells for $89,600

Quinn Brown paid just over $3 at a Portland Goodwill for a Wilt Chamberlain Lakers warm-up jacket and later sold it for $89,600 at Sotheby’s.

Quinn Brown turned a thrift-store gamble into an $89,600 payout after buying an original 1972 NBA warm-up jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain at a Goodwill in Portland, Oregon, for just over $3. The jacket later sold on Monday at Sotheby’s for $89,600 including buyer’s premium, a windfall powered by Chamberlain’s name, the Lakers connection and a clear paper trail.

The jacket came from Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals run with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most recognizable chapters in his career. StatMuse says Chamberlain averaged 19.4 points, 23.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in five games in that series, production that still gives the item a direct link to a championship stage rather than a generic era of basketball nostalgia.

That link is what moves an object from secondhand clothing into high-end collectibles. A jacket on a thrift-store rack may look like a routine donation, but provenance changes the market entirely. Once the Portland find was identified as a Chamberlain warm-up jacket from the 1972 Finals, Sotheby’s had the kind of authenticated, story-rich item that collectors pay up for.

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Brown’s sale also shows how quickly value can migrate from local resale to elite auction channels. Goodwill priced the jacket at a little more than $3, but the final result came only after the item reached a platform built to serve wealthy buyers and memorabilia specialists. In a market where authentication and provenance drive demand, the difference between a low-cost flip and a major payout often comes down to recognizing a name, a season and a player-specific detail before the rest of the resale crowd does.

For the broader sports memorabilia economy, the jacket is another reminder that overlooked thrift-store goods can become high-value assets when the right buyer can verify what they are. Chamberlain’s Lakers jacket was not valuable because it was old. It was valuable because it could be tied to a specific athlete, a specific Finals series and a specific championship-era team, and those details carried it from a Portland Goodwill to a Sotheby’s sale price that dwarfed the original purchase.