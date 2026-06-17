Teen expelled hours before fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe

A school had moved to expel the boy hours before Aria Thorpe was killed, after teachers had only a week earlier thought he was "trying hard".

The case has exposed a stark gap between warning signs and protection. A teenage boy accused of killing nine-year-old Aria Thorpe at her Weston-super-Mare home had been expelled from school hours before her death, even though teachers had reportedly thought he was "trying hard" only a week earlier.

Aria died from a single stab wound to the chest at her home in Lime Close, Mead Vale, on 15 December 2025. Emergency services were called at about 6.09pm, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.58pm. The boy, who was 15 at the time and is now 16, denies murder and manslaughter.

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The trial at Bristol Crown Court has heard that the hours before the attack had looked ordinary for Aria. Her mother, Victoria Hull, known as Tori, took her to dance class, collected her at 4.30pm after forgetting the session, and later said Aria had seemed "bubbly and happy" after a good day. Family members have described Aria as a "beautiful innocent soul" and "happy-go-lucky, full of light and joy".

Prosecutors say the boy fled to Worle railway station after the stabbing, told a group of young people that he had stabbed Aria, and was later arrested on board a train. Jurors have also heard that police analysis of a phone found a search for what would happen if he killed someone minutes after the attack. That sequence, from school exclusion to the post-attack search, has placed the focus squarely on whether existing safeguards failed to identify escalating risk in time.

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Avon and Somerset Police said they were supporting Aria’s family and working with local schools and other agencies after the killing. The case has become one of the clearest examples yet of how fragmented responses across education, policing and child protection can leave dangerous behaviour unchecked until it is too late.