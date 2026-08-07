Teen in clown costume arrested in East St. Louis stabbing death

Illinois State Police took a 15-year-old into custody in the stabbing death of John Wesley Allen Sr. at an East St. Louis bus stop. Prosecutors now want the case moved into adult court.

Illinois State Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody Tuesday in the stabbing death of John Wesley Allen Sr., 78, after officials said the teen acted with “the intent to kill” at a bus stop in East St. Louis.

Investigators were called to North 76th Street and State Street at about 10:02 p.m. Monday after a body was found in the roadway. Allen, who lived in St. Louis, was pronounced dead after being stabbed multiple times. The attack unfolded in an everyday public space that residents use to wait for buses and move through the neighborhood after dark.

Doorbell camera footage captured part of the encounter, with investigators saying the suspect appeared in a clown costume and covered part of his face. The footage also showed the person saying, “I have a gift for you.” That detail has drawn attention, but the more consequential facts are the location, the age of the suspect and the violence carried out in a public place against an elderly man.

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The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it wants the 15-year-old charged as an adult. That decision puts the case in the broader legal debate over how Illinois handles minors accused of the most serious homicides, where prosecutors can seek adult treatment when the facts suggest a planned and lethal attack.

Allen’s family said they learned of his death through Facebook. Relatives remembered him as a jokester who loved his family, and his daughter said the last time she spoke with him, he told her he had peace in his heart.

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The case has raised questions far beyond one arrest in East St. Louis. It points to the difficulty of spotting warning signs before a violent act, the limits of surveillance footage in stopping a crime already in motion, and the challenge for public safety officials when a deadly assault involves a suspect who is still a minor.