Teen pleads guilty to 55 counts in Georgia school shooting case

Colt Gray admitted to all 55 counts in the Apalachee High School shooting case, shifting the focus to sentencing and the failures that preceded four deaths and nine injuries.

Colt Gray pleaded guilty Friday to all 55 counts in the Apalachee High School shooting case, a non-negotiated admission that ended the teen’s path to trial and left a Georgia court to decide his punishment. The plea covered murder, aggravated assault and other charges tied to the September 2024 attack in Barrow County that killed four people and injured nine others.

Gray, 16 at the time of the hearing, entered the guilty plea in connection with the shooting that left two teachers and two students dead at the Winder-area high school. CBS Atlanta identified the injured as nine people, underscoring the broader toll of a case that has become a test of how the justice system handles mass violence involving a juvenile defendant.

The plea came with no agreement between the defense and the state, meaning prosecutors will now argue for what they say is an appropriate sentence. That next phase will determine whether Gray spends the rest of his life under the control of Georgia’s courts, or whether any term leaves open the possibility of eventual release.

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The case had already been moved out of Barrow County after a change-of-venue request sent the trial to Columbia County. Court documents filed in early July signaled that Gray would change his plea later that month, setting up Friday’s proceeding before Barrow County Superior Court.

The shooting has also pushed scrutiny onto the adults around the teen and the institutions that were supposed to intervene before bullets were fired. Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was separately prosecuted in connection with the shooting and later convicted of murder and manslaughter charges tied to the case, widening the accountability question beyond the student defendant alone.

Source: newsnationnow.com

With the guilty plea, Gray’s case will no longer turn on a jury’s verdict but on sentencing, and on the record left behind by one of Georgia’s deadliest school shootings. The court’s next ruling will show how the legal system weighs responsibility after a violence that tore through Apalachee High School and left families, teachers and students to absorb the damage.