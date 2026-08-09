Teen survivor testifies against ex-boyfriend after murder conviction

A teenager who survived Shawn Doyle’s 1996 attack later testified after he was convicted of murdering Lori Ann Leonard, and her account helped seal the case.

C.C. Opanowski later testified against Shawn Doyle after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Washington County, New York, tying a teenage assault to a killing that followed years later. Opanowski was 18 when Doyle knocked on the door on Jan. 27, 1996, while she was home alone in Hudson Falls, house-sitting for her mother.

Opanowski had grown up with Doyle and dated him in high school and into her freshman year of college, which made the violence that erupted inside the house all the more stark. The attack did not remain a private rupture. It became part of the record that later followed Doyle into a murder case and into court.

Doyle was later linked to the death of Lori Ann Leonard, a mother of two young boys. CBS News described Opanowski’s testimony as key to helping convict him. Her account gave jurors a surviving witness to Doyle’s conduct long before the homicide case reached a verdict, and it placed the earlier assault in the same factual frame as the later murder.

The conviction itself was formalized in Washington County, where the County Court entered the murder judgment on March 3, 2006. The New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department decided People v. Doyle on Feb. 28, 2008, preserving the case in the appellate record under Shawn M. Doyle’s name.

The story was revisited in CBS’s May 9, 2025 48 Hours installment Facing a Monster, reported by Anne-Marie Green, and CBS News updated its coverage on Aug. 5, 2026. The chronology in the record runs from a violent attack on an 18-year-old in Hudson Falls to a murder conviction years later, with Opanowski’s testimony standing as the link between the two.