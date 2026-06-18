Teen tourist dies after Central Park horse carriage bolts and overturns

A driver stepped away to take a photo, and a carriage carrying an 18-year-old tourist from India bolted, overturned, and killed him.

A driver stepped away to take a photo, and the carriage he left behind bolted through Central Park, overturning and killing an 18-year-old tourist from India. The crash turned a routine ride into a fatal sequence of failures, with police saying the teenager was critically injured before he later died.

The incident unfolded on June 17 around 2:45 to 2:47 p.m. near Cherry Hill and 72nd Street on West Drive in Manhattan. The horse bolted after the driver stepped out to take a photo of the passengers, the carriage drivers’ union said, then the carriage collided with another carriage near Tavern on the Green and West 67th Street and flipped over. Police said the teen was riding with three other passengers, and the other passengers refused medical treatment.

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The death has sharpened scrutiny of an industry that has long been criticized for operating in a crowded urban park with rules that appear easier to invoke than to enforce. The Central Park Conservancy said this was the second horse-carriage incident in eight days and said there had been eight horse-related incidents in Central Park over the past thirteen months. Those episodes included a horse collapsing and dying on June 9, a spooked horse collision on May 19, a horse running into traffic on January 8, and several bolting incidents in 2025.

Photo by Mingyang LIU

For the Conservancy, the pattern goes beyond a single accident and into the basics of public safety in one of New York City’s most heavily used public spaces. The group has argued that the danger reaches park visitors, carriage drivers and the horses themselves, especially when tourists, traffic, bikes and horse-drawn vehicles are all pushed into the same narrow space.

Jet Lowe via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Mayor Eric Adams had already said on September 17, 2025, that he supported banning horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. He signed Executive Order 56 and urged the City Council to pass Ryder’s Law, which would phase out horse-drawn carriages and replace them with electric alternatives. The Transport Workers Union Local 100, which says it represents about 300 horse-carriage drivers and owners, has defended the industry on animal-welfare and labor grounds. After this latest fatality, the fight over whether horse carriages belong in Central Park looks less like a philosophical dispute and more like a test of whether New York is willing to match old traditions with meaningful safeguards.