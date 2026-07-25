Teenage Engineering devices get rare 30% Thomann discount through August 7

Teenage Engineering's OP-XY, OP-1 Field and EP-133 K.O. II are 30% off at Thomann through Aug. 7. The rare markdown hits a brand known for premium, design-led gear.

Thomann is cutting 30 percent off a wide slice of Teenage Engineering’s lineup through Aug. 7, putting rare markdowns on the OP-XY, OP-1 Field, EP-133 K.O. II, TX-6 and other gear from the Stockholm company. For a maker that has built its reputation on premium pricing and eye-catching industrial design, the sale stands out as more than a routine discount.

Teenage Engineering was founded in 2007 and has spent nearly two decades making devices that sit between musical instrument and lifestyle object. Its grooveboxes mix elements from synthesizers, loopers and effects pedals, letting users build songs in real time from a single box while the hardware itself functions as part of the visual appeal. The company’s OP-1 became one of its signature products, and the OP-1 Field arrived later as a redesigned successor.

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The OP-1 Field is pitched by Teenage Engineering as an all-in-one battery-powered synthesizer, sampler and drum machine with a built-in speaker, microphone, multiple effects, vocoder and Bluetooth MIDI. The EP-133 K.O. II takes a different place in the catalog, with Teenage Engineering describing it as its “fastest, punchiest and most affordable sampler in its class.” The company says the sampler includes resampling, song mode, sidechain and punch-in effects, features that keep it squarely in the portable production lane the brand helped popularize.

Source: gearnews.com

The sale matters because discounts on Teenage Engineering products remain comparatively uncommon. In June 2025, the company ran an OP-1 Field “pick your own price” promotion, a rare departure for a brand that typically trades on scarcity, design polish and high-end positioning. That combination has helped turn Teenage Engineering into a reference point for a generation that wants creative tools to look as considered as the music they make.

Nivinir via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The company has also kept pushing beyond conventional music hardware. On July 16, 2026, Teenage Engineering posted about APC-2, a professional record cutter, and noted that the record-cutting industry still relies heavily on restored vintage lathes such as the Neumann VMS70 and VMS80. Its PO-80 Record Factory, made with Yuri Suzuki, cuts and plays 5-inch discs. Together with the Thomann sale, those products show a company still trying to make hardware that performs like an instrument and presents like an object people want to keep on display.