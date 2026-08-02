Teenage girl dies after medical episode at Kendal Calling festival

A 17-year-old girl died after a medical episode at Kendal Calling, where CPR was given on site before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl died at Kendal Calling after emergency services were called to the festival site at 2:13am, with Cumbria Police saying she suffered a medical episode. Officers and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service attended, CPR was administered on site, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed, and police are appealing for witnesses. Officers are particularly keen to speak to a group of women who alerted first responders to the girl after becoming concerned for her welfare.

The death places scrutiny on the festival’s medical readiness at a site that now draws about 40,000 people to Lowther Deer Park near Penrith. Kendal Calling is in its 21st year, having grown from around 900 attendees, and the scale of the event makes the speed of emergency response and the visibility of on-site care central questions for families sending teenagers into a crowded overnight setting.

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The festival also carries the weight of a previous fatal incident. In July 2015, 18-year-old Christian Pay of Millom died after taking drugs at Kendal Calling, prompting police warnings about suspected rogue pills. Later, three men were jailed over plotting to supply Class A drugs at the festival. A BBC report on that case said four people remained in hospital and eight others had been treated.

The latest death has been described by police as a medical episode, and no further cause has been confirmed. For parents and teenagers attending large summer festivals, the immediate issue is whether organisers can show that medical cover, communication and crowd response were sufficient when a serious emergency unfolded before dawn.