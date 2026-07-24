Teenage gymnast Shantae Amankwaah set for Commonwealth Games debut

Shantae-Eve Amankwaah has earned her Commonwealth Games debut after silver on bars in Liverpool and a 13.400 all-around score. The Bristol Hawks gymnast joins England’s Glasgow squad.

Shantae-Eve Amankwaah has been named in Team England’s women’s squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, giving the Bristol Hawks gymnast her first Commonwealth Games appearance. Team England was the final home nation to confirm its squad, and Amankwaah joins Abigail Martin, Alia Leat and Ruby Stacey in the women’s line-up.

Her selection follows a strong showing at the 2026 British Championships in Liverpool, where the competition ran from 19 to 22 March. Amankwaah won silver on uneven bars in the Women’s Artistic Senior Apparatus Finals and also produced a 13.400 score in the all-around, placing her among the standout senior contenders at the meet. Ruby Evans and Joe Fraser won the senior all-around titles across the same championships.

The result adds to a domestic record that has already marked Amankwaah out as one of England’s most promising gymnasts. British Gymnastics’ social posts showed she had previously been crowned Women’s Junior All-Around British Champion and had also added a beam title, a run of achievements that traces her route from junior success into senior selection.

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British Gymnastics identifies Bristol Hawks as her club, and Amankwaah also appears in the International Gymnastics Federation athlete profile. That club-to-national pathway has become increasingly important for England’s depth, with Amankwaah now moving into the same Commonwealth frame as Claudia Fragapane, the English gymnast who became one of the country’s best-known performers at the event.

Amankwaah’s rise gives England another gymnast capable of contributing both on bars and across the all-around, the kind of versatility that can decide selection at major championships. With Glasgow ahead, her jump from junior titles to senior team inclusion is the clearest sign yet that the next generation is already in place.