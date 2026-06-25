Teenager cleared of murder in death of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe

A 16-year-old was cleared of murder and manslaughter in the death of Aria Thorpe, nine, after jurors examined a case built around a single stab wound and disputed intent.

A 16-year-old has been found not guilty of murder and manslaughter over the death of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe at Bristol Crown Court. The defendant cannot be named because of his age.

Jurors returned the verdicts on Thursday, 25 June 2026, after hearing evidence about the killing of Aria in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset. The child died on 15 December 2025 after suffering a single stab wound to the chest at her home in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the address at 6.09pm. The first officer arrived at 6.12pm, and the boy was arrested in Worle at 6.19pm. Police also confirmed that the preliminary post-mortem finding was a single stab wound.

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The trial included evidence about the minutes and hours after Aria’s death and the accounts the teenager gave to other young people. Jurors heard that he said the stabbing had been an accident and that he had meant only to scare Aria. They also heard evidence that he later told other young people at a railway station that it had been an accident.

Aria was nine and the defendant was 16. The Crown Prosecution Service alleged murder and manslaughter and the defence maintained that the death was not intentional. Jurors did not accept the prosecution case on either count.

Aria’s family described her as a beautiful soul who loved to sing and dance. Victoria Hull, her mother, said her daughter was bubbly and happy on the day she died, after a dance class.