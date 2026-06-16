Tehran rallies after Iran-Israel war, hails defiance against West

Thousands packed Tehran’s Enghelab Square as Masoud Pezeshkian cast the Iran-Israel war as proof that U.S. and Israeli pressure had only strengthened defiance.

Crowds filled Enghelab Square in central Tehran with Iranian flags, portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chants in support of the armed forces, as President Masoud Pezeshkian joined a rally and framed the war as resistance, not retreat. State media said people in Tehran and other cities gathered to thank the military for standing up to what officials called U.S.-Zionist aggression.

The display came after a fast-moving escalation in which Israel struck Iranian targets, Iran responded with missile fire, and the United States carried out airstrikes against Iran on June 22, 2025. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire followed on June 24, but Iranian officials and pro-government outlets treated the pause not as defeat, but as evidence that Iran had absorbed military pressure and turned it into a political message that could be projected at home and abroad.

AI-generated illustration

That message landed in a sharper diplomatic setting. On June 12, 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors adopted a resolution declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time since 2005. On June 19, the agency said it was closely monitoring the consequences of Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and continued to assess the damage and fallout. The clash between those warnings and the Tehran rallies underscored how deeply the war had become a contest over legitimacy, not just territory or military reach.

Photo by Vladimir Konoplev

Press TV described Iranian people in Tehran and other cities as rallying to thank the armed forces for fighting off Israeli and American aggression. Saba said Pezeshkian took part in a massive public gathering at Enghelab Square where students and citizens denounced U.S.-Zionist aggression. AAJ English TV said thousands poured into the streets and turned Enqelab Square into a sea of national flags and jubilation. Together, those scenes showed how the Iranian government and state-aligned media worked to recast a deadly war into a wider claim of defiance, one meant to resonate well beyond Tehran’s streets.