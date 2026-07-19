Telemundo extends exclusive U.S. Soccer rights through 2030

Telemundo will keep exclusive Spanish-language U.S. Soccer rights through 2030, tying the USMNT, USWNT and youth teams to Peacock and its wider soccer push.

Telemundo will keep the exclusive Spanish-language home of U.S. Soccer through 2030, locking in coverage of the USMNT, USWNT and youth national teams across Telemundo, NBCUniversal platforms and Peacock. The deal shows how Spanish-language sports media has become a durable business asset in the U.S., not just a tournament play.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises first paired the U.S. Soccer agreement with what it described as a record-breaking FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation. The follow-on rights package turns that momentum into a longer calendar, giving Telemundo a national-team property that can feed viewers across broadcast and streaming for the next several years.

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The network has also been building a broader soccer portfolio around that core. In July 2026, Telemundo struck a three-year Bundesliga rights deal, adding one of Europe’s biggest leagues to its Spanish-language lineup. That move sits alongside a crowded battle for UEFA club soccer in the United States, where TelevisaUnivision held the U.S. Spanish-language rights to UEFA club competitions for the 2024-2027 cycle and DAZN later said it secured live Spanish-language rights to UEFA Champions League matches in the U.S. in partnership with TelevisaUnivision.

The timing matters because UEFA’s next club cycle runs from 2027 to 2031, while the Champions League itself is set for major format changes from 2027. As those rights packages reset, Telemundo is positioning itself to stay relevant well beyond one marquee final, with U.S. Soccer anchoring a year-round schedule and European club matches filling in the rest of the soccer calendar.

Source: ussoccer.com

For viewers, that means more elite soccer in Spanish on a familiar network and on Peacock. For advertisers, it gives NBCUniversal a longer window to sell around a Latino audience that follows both the U.S. national teams and Europe’s top clubs. And for the broader media market, Telemundo’s run of renewals and additions shows that the fight for soccer rights is now as much about streaming scale and audience loyalty as it is about any single tournament.