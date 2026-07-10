Telemundo’s Next Play reaches 150,000 people across 15 cities

Telemundo said its soccer-based outreach topped 150,000 people in 15 cities, with Dallas drawing more than 200 children and families.

Telemundo’s Tu Momento, Tu Jugada, known in English as Telemundo’s Next Play, reached more than 150,000 people across more than 15 cities as the network used soccer to connect Latino families with mentorship, live events and local partnerships. Launched on December 10, 2025, the initiative sits inside El Poder En Ti, Telemundo’s community-impact platform focused on inclusion, wellness, education and civic participation.

Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal have framed the program as a national sports-impact effort built around leadership, teamwork and character. The network said the campaign moved through Santa Clara, California, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Las Vegas, with one of its most visible stops coming in Dallas, where more than 200 children and their families took part at FC Dallas fields. In the company’s telling, the route was not just a series of appearances but a way to use the pull of soccer to strengthen local youth programs, support entrepreneurs and create pathways for community connection.

Luis Rosero, vice president of corporate and external affairs for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, underscored that message from Telemundo’s Fan Village. He has said in public appearances that “la comunidad lo es todo” and that the initiative brings the community together. That framing matters as Telemundo continues to place Spanish-language sports media at the center of its outreach strategy, tying on-air coverage to in-person engagement in neighborhoods where soccer already carries cultural weight.

The timing also aligns with Telemundo’s larger World Cup push. The network is the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the United States, and its NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center opened July 6 and runs through July 19, 2026. The space includes a real field, live broadcasts, clinics with professional coaches, movie nights, a museum and an official shop, all packaged as a Midtown Manhattan gathering place for fans and visitors.

Rockefeller Center and tournament organizers have described the venue as a kind of local stadium in the middle of New York City. For Telemundo, the setup extends the same community logic that drove Next Play across 15 cities: soccer as a mass audience draw, and also as a platform for youth access, neighborhood visibility and civic reach.