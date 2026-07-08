Telstra outage disrupts calls, payments and rail across Australia

A five-hour Telstra outage cut calls, payments and some triple-zero access, then stalled V/Line, NSW trains and freight across Australia.

A Telstra network failure cut across mobile calls, data, wireless payments and taxi payments before dawn on Wednesday, rippling from Sydney and Melbourne data centres into emergency response and transport systems nationwide. The outage affected millions of Australians and left some triple-zero calls unable to connect, even as the Triple Zero system stayed operational overall.

The disruption began in the early hours of July 8 and lasted roughly five hours. By late morning, about 90 per cent of calls and data were flowing again, and Communications Minister Anika Wells called the network “largely returned to business as usual” by just before 2pm AEST. Telstra fully resolved the outage by 4pm.

Michael Ackland, Telstra’s chief financial officer, found no evidence of malicious activity or a cyberattack. Telstra initially pointed to specialised servers involved in time synchronisation at its Sydney and Melbourne data centres, then later identified a software defect as the cause.

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The disruption quickly reached the rail network. Regional Victorian services were suspended across all lines, some regional and intercity New South Wales trains were delayed or disrupted, and the Australian Rail Track Corporation paused freight trains. The outage also hit everyday transactions, with wireless payments and taxi payments affected at the same time as phone and data services.

Officials monitored the emergency-call fallout as welfare checks were conducted on customers who could not get through. Kristy McBain called the outage “incredibly disruptive” to small businesses and holiday-makers. The Australian Communications and Media Authority will investigate the incident.

Source: cnet.com

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the outage “deeply concerning.” Telstra shares fell as much as 3.8 per cent before trimming losses later in the trading day. Carol Bennett of the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network called for stronger reliability standards and serious penalties after Optus’s 2025 triple-zero outage and its fatal consequences.