Tennessee Aquarium’s new Gentoo penguin chick officially leaves the nest

Tennessee Aquarium’s newest Gentoo chick has officially left the nest after tri-weekly checkups and a routine exam at 19 days old. Born to Nipper and Pebbles, it was right on track.

The Tennessee Aquarium’s newest Gentoo penguin chick has officially left the nest, the next milestone for a bird born about a month ago to Nipper and Pebbles. Aquarium staff had been watching the chick closely, describing the young penguin as surprisingly chill while giving it regular tri-weekly medical checkups.

Dr. Leah Owens, the aquarium’s conservation veterinarian, conducted a routine examination when the chick was 19 days old. That kind of hands-on monitoring is part of the everyday work behind Penguins’ Rock, where the aquarium houses both gentoo and macaroni penguins and uses Rock Day to mark the start of nesting season.

The timing matters because Gentoo chicks usually fledge at about 70 to 75 days, according to the aquarium. When the chick finally moved out of the nest, the aquarium said it was right on track. For a breeding program built around careful husbandry, that milestone shows the chick made it through the early weeks that require constant feeding, observation and medical oversight.

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Penguin breeding is not an occasional side note at the Chattanooga aquarium. In 2025, the institution documented a macaroni penguin chick hatching, and in a separate post it said the colony had grown with another chill new addition. Those recurring updates show that births and hatchings are part of the institution’s conservation work, not just a crowd-pleasing exhibit feature.

At Penguins’ Rock, a healthy chick is more than a photo opportunity. It is evidence that the aquarium’s breeding program is producing young birds that can move through the key stages of development inside a managed colony, while also giving visitors a clear look at how accredited aquariums support species care and public education at the same time.