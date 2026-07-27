Tennessee mother and children trapped as wildfire nears Bordeaux

Rebecca Papin, a mother from Franklin, Tennessee, was left behind with her two children when evacuations swept their French town as wildfire threatened Bordeaux.

Wildfire crews pushed closer to Bordeaux while Rebecca Papin, a mother from Franklin, Tennessee, remained stranded with her two children after evacuation orders swept through Lège-Cap-Ferret while the family slept. Papin’s children are reported to be 9 and 11 years old, and local accounts said the town around them emptied before they woke up.

Papin and her children were in southwest France’s Gironde department, west of Bordeaux, when authorities moved to clear the area. The evacuation wave reached suburbs of Bordeaux and the Cap Ferret peninsula, a tourist-heavy stretch of coastline that sat directly in the path of the fire threat. Reports said people fled the peninsula by boat as the blaze advanced and emergency crews tried to keep the fire from spreading farther inland.

French officials also turned to the air, using a military cargo plane to drop flame retardants on the wildfire near Bordeaux. The operation came as the broader emergency spread across France and into Spain, with Reuters and AP-linked reporting putting the number of evacuees in France at about 200,000 to 220,000 and later totals across both countries rising above 250,000 and as high as 267,000.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 115,000 hectares had burned in France since the start of the year, a figure that underscored how far the fire season had already gone beyond a single blaze near Bordeaux. Worsening drought and heatwave conditions in southwestern France intensified the danger, leaving Bordeaux and surrounding communities under direct threat as firefighters worked against fast-moving flames and shifting evacuation lines.

For Papin, the emergency became personal in the span of a night. A family from Tennessee found itself caught in a French wildfire zone where the warning system moved faster than sleep, and where the next safe route out could depend on whether roads stayed open, boats kept running, and crews could hold the fire back long enough for people to get away.