Tennessee Standouts Draw NFL Draft Day 2 Interest

With Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft underway, several Tennessee Volunteers remain among the top prospects for teams like the Packers and Commanders.

As Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off, top talent from the Tennessee Volunteers football program continues to draw attention from multiple NFL teams seeking value and versatility in the second and third rounds. According to a range of draft analyses, several Tennessee prospects remain among the most coveted players still available, with potential fits for both the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders.

The Tennessee Pipeline: Day 2 Prospects Remain in Focus

Yahoo Sports identified multiple Tennessee alumni as key players still on the board after the first round. While Tennessee did not see a first-round selection, experts from several outlets agree that the program boasts a strong Day 2 presence, with versatile defenders and athletic offensive contributors capable of making an immediate impact.

Several Tennessee players are ranked in the upper tiers of best available prospects as the draft moves into rounds two and three.

The Volunteers' recent NFL draft history supports this trend, with multiple alumni making rosters and contributing across the league in recent years (see full alumni stats).

Green Bay Packers Eye Versatile Options at Pick #52

The Acme Packing Company evaluated best available players for the Green Bay Packers at their second-round slot (#52), noting several Tennessee prospects as strong fits. While the Packers focused on defense in previous drafts, this year’s needs include bolstering both sides of the ball. Tennessee’s combination of athletic edge rushers and dynamic skill players fits the Packers’ approach to adding Day 2 value.

Packers analysts highlighted Tennessee defenders as potential targets due to their SEC experience and pro-ready skill sets.

Offensive prospects from Tennessee are also in consideration, reflecting the program’s recent emphasis on explosive plays and versatility (see 2023 roster breakdown).

Commanders’ Day 2 Strategy Includes Tennessee Prospects

Hogs Haven’s Day 2 board for the Washington Commanders also features several Tennessee standouts. After selecting a linebacker early, Washington’s focus shifts to adding playmakers and depth—positions in which Tennessee’s current draft class excels.

Draft models and mock drafts list Tennessee defenders and wide receivers among the best remaining options, giving Washington flexibility in addressing both offensive and defensive needs.

Recent Tennessee players have translated well to the professional level, as demonstrated by their consistent draft presence and NFL contributions (2023 Draft data).

What Makes Tennessee’s Prospects Stand Out?

Across all sources, analysts agree on several key strengths that keep Tennessee Volunteers highly ranked heading into Day 2:

SEC Competition : Tennessee’s schedule provides players with experience against top-tier opponents, preparing them for the speed and complexity of the NFL.

: Tennessee’s schedule provides players with experience against top-tier opponents, preparing them for the speed and complexity of the NFL. Proven Production : 2023 team stats show Tennessee’s prospects making significant impacts, especially on defense and in skill positions.

: 2023 team stats show Tennessee’s prospects making significant impacts, especially on defense and in skill positions. Versatility: Many top Volunteers are praised for their ability to play multiple positions or roles, a trait valued by teams seeking depth and adaptability.

Outlook for Day 2 and Beyond

While each team’s needs and draft boards differ, the consensus among Yahoo Sports, Acme Packing Company, and Hogs Haven is that Tennessee’s best available players are likely to hear their names called early on Day 2. Their blend of athleticism, experience, and versatility makes them attractive options for franchises aiming to build depth and secure future starters.

As the draft progresses, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see where these Volunteers land—and whether their collegiate success translates to NFL impact. For those interested in tracking the full draft and seeing how Tennessee alumni perform at the next level, resources like the NFL Draft Prospect Tracker and Tennessee's year-by-year records offer deeper context and up-to-date stats.

The continued presence of Tennessee stars among the best available highlights both the program’s recent resurgence and the growing demand for their brand of talent at the professional level.