Tennessee warns shoppers after man gets too close to black bear

A shopper moved in close to photograph a black bear, prompting a Tennessee safety warning tied to summer bear activity and more human-bear contact.

A man appeared to get dangerously close to a black bear while trying to take a photo in Tennessee, turning a parking-lot encounter into a public-safety risk for shoppers and bystanders. State wildlife officials treat that kind of moment as more than a viral clip: it is a bear conflict that can put people and animals in harm’s way.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says black bears may be encountered in parts of the state where they live, and its black bear information materials frame human-bear encounters as a wildlife management issue. The agency asks residents to report bear sightings through its online “I Saw A Bear” form, and bear conflicts can be reported by calling (800) 831-1174.

That guidance matters because a brief encounter can escalate fast when someone closes the distance for a better look or a photo. In a crowded lot, one person’s decision to step toward a bear can affect everyone nearby, especially if the animal feels cornered or has access to food scraps, trash or other attractants common around stores, homes and parking areas.

Tennessee officials reinforced that risk in a public warning issued on May 21, 2024, saying summer means road trips and increased bear activity. The timing linked travel patterns with more chances for people to cross paths with bears in places that are not deep in the woods, including roadsides, neighborhood edges and commercial areas.

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For homeowners, the same state warnings point to a simple reality: bears follow food, not property lines. Trash, pet food and other attractants can draw them closer to houses, and once a bear becomes comfortable around people, conflicts become harder to manage. That is why the state wants sightings and conflicts reported rather than handled casually or used as photo opportunities.

The message from wildlife officials is direct. Keep distance, leave the animal alone, and report the encounter through the agency’s online form or by phone at (800) 831-1174. In Tennessee, even a few seconds of curiosity can turn a routine outing into a bear response.