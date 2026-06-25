Terrion Arnold arrested in Tampa on kidnapping, robbery charges

Tampa police say a February armed robbery led to Terrion Arnold’s arrest, exposing the Lions cornerback to charges that could carry life in prison.

Tampa police arrested Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold on kidnapping and robbery charges after investigators tied him to a February 4 armed robbery in the 14-thousand block of N. 46th St. Six other people had already been arrested in the case, which involved a targeted attack on three adult males in their late teens.

The victims were battered, held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before their property was stolen and they were ordered to leave. Tampa police identified Arnold as the alleged primary conspirator. The department also identified him as Terrion Arnold, born March 22, 2003.

Arnold was arrested on June 24, 2026, after an arrest warrant was issued, and he turned himself in. Florida classifies kidnapping as a first-degree felony punishable by imprisonment for a term of years not exceeding life. Robbery with a firearm or other deadly weapon carries the same maximum exposure under state law.

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Arnold’s representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, said Arnold “categorically denies any involvement” and maintains his innocence. White also said there was “no credible evidence” linking Arnold to the allegations and argued that prosecutors were leaning on testimony from convicted felons with incentives to shift blame.

Arnold, a first-round pick in 2024, had participated in minicamp earlier in June before the warrant was executed. Two defendants have plea deals in Hillsborough County.