Tesla crashes into Katy home, kills woman as investigation continues

A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a Katy home, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila. Investigators say driver Michael Butler told them the car was on Autopilot.

A Tesla Model 3 plowed into a brick home in Katy, Texas, on Friday night, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila and leaving a west Harris County family displaced. Investigators identified the driver as Michael Butler and said he told officials the car was on Autopilot as it left the roadway and struck the residence at high speed.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:03 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2026, as the Tesla traveled eastbound on Rose Hollow Lane near Westgreen Boulevard and Highland Knolls. Investigators said Butler failed to maintain a single lane before the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the home on Blooming Park Lane, tearing through the wall and hitting Avila in the front room.

Avila, 76, was flown to a hospital after the impact and later pronounced dead. The driver was also hospitalized, showed no signs of intoxication, and was cooperating with investigators. No charges had been filed as of the latest reports while the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office continued to examine what caused the car to lose control.

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Family members said the home was occupied by two parents, three young children and Avila when the Tesla crashed into it. The damage forced the family to stay in a hotel, adding a housing crisis to a deadly scene that neighbors described as sudden and violent. Witnesses said the car appeared to be speeding moments before impact, and video obtained by local stations showed it racing down the street before slamming into the house.

The crash has sharpened attention on Tesla’s driver-assistance system and the gap between branding and real-world use. NHTSA’s April 2024 engineering analysis on Autopilot said the agency had reviewed 956 crashes in which Autopilot was initially alleged to have been in use. Tesla’s 2023 recall filing described Autopilot as an SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance system that requires constant human supervision, a distinction that becomes critical when drivers appear to rely on automation in situations where the system still depends on full attention behind the wheel.

Windell Oskay from Sunnyvale, CA, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In Katy, that policy debate now collides with a fatal outcome. Investigators are still determining whether Butler’s control over the car, the system’s limits, or both played a role in a crash that killed Martha Avila and left a neighborhood home shattered.