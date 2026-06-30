Tesla crashes into Simi Valley cafe, killing one and injuring five

A white Tesla drove through a Target lot and into Urbane Cafe’s patio in Simi Valley, killing one woman and injuring five others as police examined the crash.

A white Tesla plowed into the outdoor dining area of Urbane Cafe in Simi Valley on Monday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring five other people as investigators worked to determine why the car left the roadway and crossed the sidewalk. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. near Madera Road and Strathearn Place, at 51 Tierra Rejada Road in a Target shopping center.

Police said the Tesla drove through the Target parking lot, then went up over the curb and struck people outside the restaurant. Footage from the scene showed the car lodged in the outdoor dining area, where firefighters and police found six victims.

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The five surviving victims were injured, and the injuries were minor. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, and authorities have not released the driver’s name. Four children were in the car at the time of the crash.

Windell Oskay from Sunnyvale, CA, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Investigators said the case remains open and that the cause is still unknown. It is also unclear whether any driver-assistance technology was engaged. Police said surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the Tesla traveling northbound through the Target parking lot before the driver attempted a right turn toward Madera Road and went over the sidewalk instead.