Tesla delivers 480,126 EVs in second quarter, topping estimates

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in Q2, beating estimates by about 74,000 as cheaper models and a Europe rebound lifted sales.

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter, a result that came in well above the 406,024 deliveries the company had compiled from analyst estimates and the 406,600 average on Wall Street. The automaker also said it produced 451,758 vehicles and deployed 13.5 GWh of energy storage products, while full second-quarter financial results are set for release after market close on July 22.

The sales surge marked a sharp reversal from the same period a year earlier, when Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles. It also arrived after months of weakening demand, intense competition and backlash tied to Elon Musk, making the quarter a direct test of whether Tesla is seeing a real turn in consumer appetite or simply benefiting from a narrower set of tools, including lower prices and a stronger push into new regions.

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The mix behind the headline number was heavily concentrated. Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs accounted for 467,762 of the quarter’s deliveries, leaving just 12,364 vehicles across the rest of the lineup, including Cybertruck, Model S and Model X. That concentration suggests the quarter was powered less by a broad-based revival across Tesla’s range than by the models that already carry the company’s volume business, many of them offered in cheaper versions.

Source: electrek.co

Europe appeared to do much of the work. June registration data showed Tesla sales proxies rising 39% in Denmark, 56% in Sweden and 43% in both Portugal and Italy. That helped offset softer demand in North America and pressure from Chinese automakers, a combination that has made Tesla’s recent performance look more regional than universal.

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The quarter now stands as a key read on demand for the electric vehicle market as a whole. If Tesla’s gains hold when the company reports financial results later this month, they could point to renewed buyer interest after a difficult stretch for EV makers. If not, the 480,126 total may prove harder to repeat, because it was built on a narrow product mix, a strong European rebound and pricing tactics that can be difficult to sustain.