Tesla driver faces manslaughter charge after deadly Texas home crash

A Tesla slammed through Martha Avila’s Katy home, killing the 76-year-old inside as prosecutors say Michael Butler faces a manslaughter charge.

Martha Avila was killed inside her own Katy home when a Tesla tore through the driveway and into the house, a crash that now has 44-year-old Michael Butler facing a manslaughter charge.

Butler was arrested July 1 and booked into the Harris County Jail after the wreck in the Houston area, where investigators say Avila, 76, died in the residence. Court filings and later reporting say the case centers on how much of the crash belonged to the driver and how much, if any, involved Tesla’s systems.

Investigators believe Butler manually overrode Tesla’s driver-assistance system before the crash, even though he claimed to have been using the company’s Full Self-Driving system. The distinction matters in a case that is already testing where legal responsibility begins and ends when advanced vehicle technology is in play. One account identified Butler as a DoorDash driver.

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Data cited in charging documents says the Tesla reached 73 mph before impact. A front-door camera reportedly captured the vehicle barreling through the driveway and into the house, a sequence that turned an ordinary residential street in Katy into a fatal scene inside a private home rather than on a roadway.

Investigators also found FSD-related Google searches on Butler’s phone from May 2026, including a query about whether Tesla FSD was “not aggressive enough” for the 2026 model. Those searches have become part of the broader scrutiny over how drivers use Tesla’s automation features and whether they understand the limits of the technology.

Source: kmaland.com

Avila’s family has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and Butler. Attorneys for the family have said the vehicle was in Autopilot mode, while court documents and law enforcement accounts point to Butler’s own actions before the collision. Houston-area authorities, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, have tied the arrest to the deadly crash and the charge now pending against Butler.

The case has put a sharp focus on a grim fact: the victim was not struck on a highway or at an intersection, but inside the walls of her home, where the force of a speeding vehicle became a public-safety failure with private, lethal consequences.