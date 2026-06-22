Tesla on autopilot crashes into Texas home, killing one woman

A Tesla driver said Autopilot was engaged before the car tore into a Katy home and killed 76-year-old Martha Avila. Her daughter said she found her under the rubble.

A Tesla Model 3 ripped through a Katy home at high speed, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila and putting the driver's claim that Autopilot was engaged at the center of an unfolding accountability question. Harris County investigators said Michael Butler was behind the wheel when the car veered off Rose Hollow Lane around 8:03 p.m. Friday, June 20, in the 21300 block near Blooming Park Lane, Westgreen Boulevard and Highland Knolls in west Harris County.

Deputies said Butler was driving eastbound when he failed to maintain a single lane, left the roadway and slammed into the brick residence. Authorities said he told investigators an automated driver-assistance system was engaged. They also said Butler showed no signs of intoxication and cooperated with law enforcement, leaving investigators to sort out how much of the crash was tied to driver behavior, vehicle speed and the system the driver said was active.

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The impact tore through the home and struck Avila inside. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later died from her injuries, turning a neighborhood crash into a fatal loss for a family and a block of stunned neighbors. Video obtained by local outlets showed the Tesla speeding moments before impact, a detail that will likely matter as investigators reconstruct the seconds before the vehicle hit the house.

Avila’s daughter, Jennifer Barbour, said she found her mother “under the rubble” after the crash and described her as a caring woman. That image captured the raw human cost of a collision now being examined for what the vehicle was doing, what the driver did, and whether the system invoked in the moment can be matched to the physical evidence left behind.

Windell Oskay from Sunnyvale, CA, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The investigation remained ongoing as of the latest reports, and no charges had been filed. For Harris County officials, the unanswered questions are central: whether Butler’s statement about Autopilot lines up with the vehicle data, the roadway evidence and the speed captured on video, and whether the crash was the result of a lapse in lane control, a system limitation or a combination of both. For Avila’s family, the issue is more immediate and far more painful, a home shattered and a grandmother gone in a crash that should never have ended this way.