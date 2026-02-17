Tesla Unveils Cybercab and Optimus Updates Amid Stock Debate

Elon Musk shares new details on Tesla's Cybercab and Optimus robot while addressing shareholder concerns and controversial claims about Tesla stock.

Elon Musk has revealed new details about Tesla's upcoming Cybercab and the latest developments with the Optimus humanoid robot, outlining the company's autonomous future while also responding to shareholder questions and making controversial claims about Tesla stock. The announcements, covered by Investor's Business Daily, come as the electric vehicle leader continues to push boundaries in self-driving technology and robotics innovation.

Cybercab: Tesla's First Vehicle Without a Steering Wheel

Musk confirmed that the Cybercab will be Tesla's first vehicle designed without a traditional steering wheel or pedals, emphasizing its role as a fully autonomous ride-hailing solution. The Cybercab aims to transform urban transportation by eliminating the need for drivers entirely, offering on-demand mobility powered by Tesla's advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. This marks a significant milestone for Tesla, as previous models have retained manual controls even while featuring advanced driver-assist technology.

The Cybercab is expected to launch as part of Tesla's robotaxi network, directly competing with ride-sharing services and potentially reducing transportation costs for urban users.

directly competing with ride-sharing services and potentially reducing transportation costs for urban users. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) lists the 2024 Tesla Cybercab in its database, reflecting Tesla's ongoing regulatory dialogue as it seeks approval for autonomous operation.

Optimus Humanoid Robot Progress

Musk also updated investors on progress with Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot project. While details remain limited, Musk reiterated his vision for Optimus to eventually handle repetitive or dangerous tasks, both in Tesla factories and potentially in consumer environments. The company has previously demonstrated early prototypes and continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and robotics research.

Tesla's quarterly reports show increased R&D spending, reflecting ongoing efforts in both vehicle autonomy and robotics.

Statista notes that Tesla remains among the top automotive companies in AI-driven innovation, with Optimus representing a long-term bet on expanding Tesla's product portfolio beyond vehicles.

Controversial Claims and Stock Market Reactions

During the announcement, Musk addressed recent controversies and made claims regarding Tesla's stock price movements. He referenced speculation around external factors impacting Tesla shares, including unsubstantiated connections to high-profile individuals. Musk's comments come amid ongoing volatility in Tesla's stock price, which has seen significant swings over the past year. Investors remain divided over the company's valuation, with some analysts pointing to the ambitious product pipeline and others highlighting regulatory and execution risks.

Federal Reserve data shows Tesla's market capitalization remains among the highest in the automotive industry, despite recent share price fluctuations.

Debate continues over how much future potential from Cybercab and Optimus is priced into current Tesla stock valuations.

Looking Ahead

Tesla's focus on autonomy and robotics signals its intent to remain at the forefront of transportation technology. The launch of a steering-wheel-free Cybercab represents a bold step toward realizing a driverless future, while Optimus underscores Musk's broader ambitions for artificial intelligence. However, as the company pushes into uncharted territory, regulatory, technical, and market challenges remain. Investors and industry watchers will be closely monitoring Tesla's next moves as it seeks to turn vision into reality—and sustained shareholder value.