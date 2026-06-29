Tesla’s Full Self-Driving faces fresh NHTSA scrutiny over safety issues

Tesla settled a fatal 2023 FSD crash case as NHTSA kept two probes open, including one that counted 58 reported incidents.

Tesla settled a lawsuit tied to a fatal 2023 Full Self-Driving crash even as two federal safety probes remain open and the company keeps pushing supervised driving into new markets.

Tesla’s safety page lists 11,510,842,551 miles, including 4,338,187,599 city miles. In its first-quarter 2026 update, Tesla said it received approval for FSD (Supervised) in the Netherlands in April and launched unsupervised Robotaxi rides in Dallas and Houston in April, while continuing to ramp Robotaxi and AI software efforts.

AI-generated illustration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened preliminary evaluation PE25012 on October 7, 2025, covering an estimated 2,882,566 Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD (Supervised) or FSD (Beta) after reports of red-light violations and wrong-way driving. NHTSA’s resume identifies 58 total incidents, including 14 crashes or fires, 10 injury incidents and 23 injuries.

Source: techbuzz.ai

A separate preliminary evaluation, PE24031, opened on October 17, 2024, after four reported crashes in reduced roadway visibility conditions such as sun glare, fog or airborne dust. That review covers an estimated 2,410,002 vehicles and includes one fatal pedestrian strike and one injury crash.

U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Tesla’s April 22, 2026 8-K said it released its first-quarter 2026 financial results that day, and the company’s update kept emphasizing progress on FSD (Supervised), the Robotaxi ramp and broader AI and manufacturing investments. Tesla’s Robotaxi site says autonomous rides are currently being offered in Austin, Dallas and Houston through the Robotaxi app.