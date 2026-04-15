Tetanus Cases in U.S. Remain Rare but Risk Persists

CDC surveillance shows tetanus remains rare in the U.S. from 2009–2023, but sporadic cases highlight the ongoing importance of vaccination and prevention.

Tetanus is a life-threatening but preventable disease that continues to present sporadic cases in the United States, according to recent CDC surveillance data spanning 2009 to 2023. Despite its rarity, tetanus underscores the ongoing need for vaccination and public health vigilance.

Low Case Numbers but Ongoing Incidence

Between 2009 and 2023, national surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded consistently low annual numbers of tetanus cases. Most years saw fewer than 30 cases annually, a testament to the success of widespread immunization and post-exposure treatment protocols. The CDC's NNDSS weekly tables confirm that the majority of reported cases were among adults who had not received recommended booster shots within the prior decade.

Annual cases ranged from 12 to 32 each year during the surveillance period

each year during the surveillance period Over 70% of cases occurred in individuals over age 40

Most patients were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status

These findings are consistent with historical trends. The CDC Pink Book highlights that tetanus incidence has declined more than 95% since the 1940s, but the disease has not been eradicated.

Demographics and Risk Factors

The vast majority of U.S. tetanus cases during 2009–2023 were among older adults, particularly those over age 65. According to CDC analysis, common risk factors included:

Incomplete or unknown vaccination history

Chronic wounds or injuries contaminated with soil or debris

Underlying medical conditions such as diabetes

Notably, pediatric cases have become exceedingly rare, with fewer than five instances reported nationwide during the surveillance period, underscoring the effectiveness of childhood immunization programs.

Clinical Outcomes and Mortality

While most tetanus cases were non-fatal, the disease remains severe. The CDC reported that approximately 13% of cases resulted in death during the period studied. The fatality rate was highest among older, unvaccinated adults and those with delayed access to intensive care.

Survivors often required extended hospitalization and mechanical ventilation due to the disease’s hallmark muscle rigidity and spasms. Prompt recognition and administration of tetanus immune globulin and supportive care are essential for improved outcomes.

Vaccination Coverage and Prevention

Vaccination remains the mainstay of tetanus prevention. The CDC’s AdultVaxView data show that:

Among adults, only about 62% reported receiving a tetanus-containing vaccine within the past 10 years

within the past 10 years Coverage was highest in younger adults and lowest in those over age 65

Public health experts continue to emphasize the importance of routine Td/Tdap boosters every 10 years for adults, as well as timely post-exposure prophylaxis for wounds at risk of contamination.

Conclusion: Ongoing Vigilance Needed

While tetanus is now a rare disease in the United States thanks to effective immunization, it has not disappeared. The CDC’s surveillance from 2009 to 2023 highlights the continued presence of sporadic, severe cases, especially among older, unvaccinated adults. Maintaining high vaccination coverage and awareness of wound care guidelines remain critical for preventing tetanus-related illness and fatalities. For the latest data and prevention recommendations, readers can explore the CDC’s surveillance summaries and epidemiological background.