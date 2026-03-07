Houston Texans release running back Joe Mixon following a season lost to a lingering foot injury, raising questions about his future in the NFL.

Joe Mixon’s time with the Houston Texans has come to an abrupt end after the team announced his release this week. The decision follows a tumultuous period marked by a mysterious foot injury that sidelined the veteran running back for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

Lingering Injury Cuts Short Houston Tenure

Mixon, who joined the Texans ahead of the 2025 campaign, was expected to bolster Houston’s backfield with his proven track record. However, as reported by NFL.com, a foot injury suffered during preseason activities wiped out his season before it began. The New York Post described the injury as a “freak” occurrence, adding to the sense of mystery and frustration around Mixon’s absence.

Mixon did not appear in any games for the Texans during the 2025 season.

The nature and specifics of the foot injury were never fully disclosed, fueling speculation across the league.

His release was confirmed in early March 2026, as the NFL’s new league year approached.

Impact on the Texans’ Backfield

The Texans’ decision to move on from Mixon comes after a year in which the team dealt with significant uncertainty at the running back position. According to StatMuse data, Houston’s running backs have faced multiple injury setbacks in recent seasons, putting pressure on younger reserves to step up. Mixon’s anticipated impact never materialized, leaving the Texans to explore other options for 2026.

Mixon’s Career Trajectory

Once one of the NFL’s most productive backs, Mixon brought a wealth of experience to Houston after several strong seasons with the Bengals. He has amassed over 6,500 career rushing yards and nearly 50 touchdowns in his professional career. However, running backs are no strangers to injury setbacks; as Football Outsiders research highlights, injury rates for the position remain among the highest in the league.

Mixon’s last full season came in 2024, prior to joining Houston.

He has historically been a workhorse back, averaging over 200 carries per season during his peak years.

His release now puts his future in the NFL in question as he enters free agency.

Mystery and Speculation Surround Injury Details

The New York Post referred to Mixon’s injury as a “mysterious ‘freak’ injury drama,” noting that neither the team nor Mixon offered clear details throughout the 2025 season. This lack of transparency led to ongoing speculation among fans and analysts, with some questioning whether the injury was more severe or complicated than initially believed.

Despite the uncertainty, the Texans’ move to release Mixon suggests the franchise is seeking greater roster stability and salary cap flexibility heading into the 2026 season. Contract details and salary cap implications can be seen on Spotrac, which outlines Mixon’s earnings and the financial impact of his release.

What Lies Ahead for Mixon and the Texans?

With Mixon officially off the Texans’ roster, the team will look to younger backs to fill the void. Meanwhile, Mixon’s NFL future remains uncertain, as potential suitors will weigh his extensive experience against recent injury concerns. The episode underscores the volatility of the running back position in today’s league and the challenges teams face managing health and contributions from high-profile veterans.

For more on Mixon’s career achievements, visit his official NFL stat page, and for a broader look at the Texans’ franchise history and running back statistics, see the Texans’ Pro Football Reference page.

As the offseason unfolds, both Mixon and the Texans will be watched closely to see how they adapt to these significant roster changes.