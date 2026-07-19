Texas boxer Hannah Rapp killed in bicycle crash, driver charged with manslaughter

Hannah Rapp, 26, was struck while biking on FM 159 in Brazos County, and driver Charles Medina was charged with manslaughter after the crash.

A 26-year-old boxer who had just challenged for a world title was killed while riding her bicycle on FM 159 in Brazos County, and Charles Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of FM 159 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, and first responders provided emergency medical care at the scene.

The victim was Hannah Rapp, known in the ring as Hanarchy. ESPN said Rapp challenged for the WBC women's featherweight championship in June, and KBTX described her as a rising boxer chasing a world-title opportunity while also working full-time. FOX 44 said the 26-year-old woman was killed when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a vehicle. FightNews said Medina passed two bicyclists, then reversed his vehicle and struck Rapp.

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Rapp's death fits a broader pattern on Texas roads, where cyclists remain among the most vulnerable people in traffic. TxDOT recorded 80 bicyclists killed on Texas roadways in 2024. Its data show 914 bicyclists and pedestrians died in Texas traffic crashes in 2023, and bicyclist fatalities rose 58% from 2019 to 2023. Texas open data also puts pedalcyclist deaths at 1 in 50 traffic fatalities in the state.

Road design remains part of that risk. Texas A&M Transportation Institute research says lane width, shoulder width and median choices on rural roads materially affect safety, cost and capacity. TxDOT's roadway design manual also treats roadway cross-section as a key decision, with preferred rural layouts varying by traffic volume and driveway activity. On a road like FM 159, where bicycles and cars share the same space, those design choices shape how much room a rider has when traffic closes in.

Medina's arrest and manslaughter charge now put the crash under criminal scrutiny as investigators continue reviewing the case. For a boxer remembered for chasing a title while working full-time, the fatal ride on a Brazos County road became part of a much larger Texas road-safety problem.