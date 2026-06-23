Texas doctor charged in $89 million athlete screening fraud case

A Texas doctor is accused of billing insurers for needless heart tests on college athletes, then clearing results he did not properly review. One patient later died after serious heart problems were missed.

A Texas doctor has been charged in an $89 million health-care fraud case that prosecutors say turned college athletes’ fear of sudden cardiac arrest into a billing engine. Jason Finkelstein, 53, is accused of ordering medically unnecessary cardiovascular screening tests for student-athletes, billing insurers for them, and then certifying the results as normal without properly reviewing them.

The indictment alleges the scheme did more than waste money. In one especially serious case, prosecutors say a patient whose results were falsely cleared later died after significant heart problems were missed. That allegation puts the case in a darker category than routine billing fraud: it suggests the alleged misconduct may have helped conceal a life-threatening condition while generating revenue from tests athletes did not need.

The mechanics matter because they show how fraud can be embedded in a routine part of sports medicine. College athletes often face pressure to prove they are fit enough to compete, and the government says Finkelstein’s operation preyed on those fears. For schools, athletic departments and insurers, the case raises the prospect of closer scrutiny over how screening programs are marketed, who performs them and how results are reviewed before a player is cleared.

AI-generated illustration

The prosecution also arrives as part of a much wider federal sweep. The Justice Department’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown led to charges against 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, in schemes involving more than $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death. Officials said the takedown touched 56 U.S. attorney’s offices across 45 states and territories and targeted kickbacks, unnecessary medical services, false billing and opioid abuse.

The scale of that campaign underscores how aggressively Washington is trying to frame fraud enforcement as both a financial and patient-safety priority. The department’s 2025 takedown charged 324 defendants and involved more than $14.6 billion in intended loss, a benchmark officials have used to measure the current crackdown. In June 2026, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined Vice President J.D. Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House to announce new steps against Medicare and Medicaid fraud, part of a broader affordability message aimed at patients and taxpayers alike.

Finkelstein’s case now sits at the intersection of criminal enforcement, medical oversight and the economics of U.S. health care. It is not just a prosecution of one doctor. It is a test of whether federal authorities can change the incentives that let unnecessary care become profitable before patients pay the price.