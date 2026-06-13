Texas GOP platform pushes harder right, influencing other states

Texas Republicans turned a 252-plank platform into a national template, pressing closed primaries, citizenship checks and tighter election rules that other states may copy.

Texas Republicans are using a 252-plank platform as more than a party manifesto. It has become a blueprint for election, immigration and social-policy fights that conservative activists in other states are already borrowing. The 2024 platform and its seven resolutions passed with an average vote of 95%, and party officials say the grassroots convention model is being copied beyond Texas.

The most exportable ideas are the election changes: proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandatory photo ID for every election, quarterly voter-roll updates, hand-marked sequentially numbered paper ballots, stricter mail-ballot limits, and cutting early voting to no more than nine days. The platform also calls for closing Republican primaries to registered Republicans only, a change Republicans have pushed as an associational-rights issue rather than a narrow Texas fight.

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That push was on display at the Texas Republican Convention in Houston, where Gov. Greg Abbott backed closed primaries in a keynote speech at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The June 11-13 convention, staged as Republicans tried to project unity before the midterms, also reflected how the party turns platform language into campaign machinery: the State Republican Executive Committee had already approved 2024 primary ballot propositions, including a closed-primaries question, on Dec. 2, 2023, and party leaders later said 73% of GOP primary voters supported closing the primaries.

The leadership fight underscored how central the platform has become. Abraham George, who had chaired the party for two years, lost reelection on June 12 to vice chair D’rinda Randall after Senate district caucus voting, and George conceded before the convention’s general session. Ken Paxton backed George and later sided with the party in the federal-court clash over open primaries, while Jane Nelson’s office authorized up to $1.25 million in legal fees to defend the current system. In 2025, the party moved ahead with Rule 46 to require that only registered Republicans vote in GOP primaries.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beyond elections, the platform reaches into immigration, abortion, IVF, transgender rights and taxpayer-funded lobbying, but the measures with the clearest path to influence outside Texas are the voting rules and border-enforcement proposals. A proposed Texas Department of Homeland Security, E-Verify mandates and cuts to subsidies and public services for undocumented immigrants fit a broader Republican agenda already circulating in statehouses and Republican circles nationwide. In that sense, Texas is not just moving right; it is testing the edge of what the national right will try next.