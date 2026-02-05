Measles Outbreak Spurs Calls to Close Texas ICE Facility for Children

A measles outbreak at a Texas ICE facility has intensified calls for its closure, raising urgent concerns over the health and safety of detained children.

Calls to shut down a Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) family detention center are mounting after reports confirmed an outbreak of measles among children housed at the facility, sparking widespread concern over public health and detainee welfare.

Measles Outbreak Raises Public Health Alarm

According to multiple reports, including The Guardian and The New York Times, cases of measles have been confirmed within a Texas-based ICE facility that detains children and families. The outbreak has quickly drawn the attention of advocates, medical professionals, and public officials who warn that the close quarters and limited healthcare resources inside detention centers make them especially vulnerable to the rapid spread of infectious diseases like measles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that poses serious risks, particularly to young children and those who are unvaccinated.

Family detention centers can house hundreds of migrants at any given time, many of whom may lack prior immunization due to limited healthcare access in their countries of origin or while in transit.

Escalating Calls for Facility Closure

Advocacy groups and medical experts have intensified their demands for the immediate closure of the affected ICE facility, arguing that the outbreak underscores longstanding concerns about the suitability of such centers for housing children. Reports indicate that these calls have been echoed by local community members and some policymakers, who are urging federal authorities to prioritize the health and safety of minors over continued detention.

The pressure to close the facility also reflects growing criticism of the broader practice of detaining migrant children and families in institutional settings, a debate that has persisted for years but is now further fueled by the recent outbreak.

ICE Facility Under Scrutiny

While ICE has protocols for infectious disease control, the effectiveness of these measures has been questioned amid this latest incident. Overcrowding, limited medical staff, and the difficulty of isolating sick individuals in such environments all contribute to the heightened risk. Advocates have cited these factors as evidence that detention centers are fundamentally ill-equipped to handle public health emergencies, especially when children are involved.

Potential Impact and Next Steps

The outbreak has brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by migrant families in detention and the persistent advocacy for non-custodial, community-based alternatives. As calls for closure intensify, federal officials face increased scrutiny over their response to the outbreak and the long-term future of family detention as a policy.

In the coming weeks, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how ICE addresses the health crisis inside the facility and whether authorities will heed the growing demand to shutter the center for the sake of the detained children’s safety.