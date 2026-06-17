Texas, Louisiana brace for flooding as tropical system strengthens

Heavy rain, dangerous flash flooding and storm surge threatened Texas and Louisiana as Potential Tropical Cyclone One tracked toward land late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Life-threatening flooding was the immediate danger along the Gulf Coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone One churned over the western Gulf of Mexico, with the National Hurricane Center warning that heavy rain could hit Texas and Louisiana even if the system remained weak. As of Tuesday evening, the disturbance was centered near 27.6°N, 97.3°W, moving northeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and a minimum pressure of 1004 mb.

The forecast called for 4 to 8 inches of rain through Thursday across parts of Texas and Louisiana, with isolated totals around 12 inches. The National Hurricane Center also warned of a dangerous storm surge that could flood normally dry areas. A tropical storm watch covered the northwestern Gulf Coast from Sargent, Texas, to the Texas-Louisiana border, while a tropical storm warning stretched from Sabine Pass, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

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Forecasters said the system was expected to move offshore the Texas coast, track roughly parallel to the upper Texas shoreline, and then move back inland in extreme eastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday. If the disturbance strengthened into a named storm, it would become Arthur, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Shell said there had been no impact on offshore production platforms, while BP said it was monitoring the storm’s progress as heavy rainfall and flash flooding threatened the energy corridor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had already issued a disaster declaration for 101 counties on June 15 to unlock state emergency resources as severe weather threatened the state. The declaration reflected the scale of the risk facing a broad swath of Texas, where fast-moving water, street flooding and flooded low-lying areas can quickly overwhelm roads and drainage systems.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

The broader season had already been framed by a cautious forecast. On May 21, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season with 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes and 1 to 3 major hurricanes, citing expected El Niño development, slightly warmer-than-normal Atlantic waters and weaker trade winds. Even so, the June system showed how quickly the Gulf can turn hazardous, with the official season running from June 1 through November 30.