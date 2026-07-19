Texas officer rescues man from burning car during traffic stop

A Southlake police corporal smashed a car window and pulled a driver from a burning vehicle during a traffic stop. The driver escaped without serious injuries.

Southlake Police Corporal Joshua Swisher pulled a man from a burning car during a traffic stop in Southlake, Texas, after breaking the vehicle’s window and dragging him to safety. Video from June 7 captured the rescue, and the driver was not seriously injured.

The Southlake Police Department released the footage and awarded Swisher for saving the man from the burning vehicle. The department identified him as the officer who moved quickly as the fire spread, turning a routine stop into a life-or-death rescue.

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Dash camera video shows Swisher reaching the driver through the window after shattering the glass. The sequence, recorded during the traffic stop, shows the corporal getting the man out of the car before the flames could trap him inside.

Photo by Boys in Bristol Photography

The City of Southlake also publicly honored Swisher for what it described as a heroic rescue from a burning vehicle. The recognition added local official praise to the department’s own tribute, underscoring how close the driver came to serious harm and how quickly the officer acted under pressure.