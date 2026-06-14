Texas Republicans shrug as Houston gears up for World Cup fever

Houston will host seven World Cup matches, but at the Texas GOP convention the bigger buzz was platform fights and an elephant named Paige.

Houston’s World Cup moment collided with a Texas Republican gathering that had little appetite for soccer theater. Inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, delegates met June 11-13 under the theme Strong Roots, Bold Future, while party leaders tried to project unity after a bruising Senate runoff and a divisive primary season.

That political backdrop mattered because Houston is not being left out of the tournament. FIFA says the city will host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup, including two knockout-stage games, as part of the expanded 48-team, 104-match event spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. FIFA also said a record 1,248 players representing 48 nations were confirmed on June 2, a reminder of how large the event will be when it arrives in Texas.

The civic pitch in Houston is built around scale and spending power. Host-city planning has centered on transportation, parking and fan-fest arrangements, the sort of logistical details local business boosters tout as evidence that the tournament will deliver a citywide payoff. But the convention hall suggested a narrower Republican frame, one focused on platform language, leadership choices and legislative priorities for the next two years, not on whether global soccer will resonate with voters who still see it as outside the state’s cultural center of gravity.

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That divide has widened as the World Cup has become more politically coded in the United States. POLITICO reported in May that enthusiasm for the tournament has split along familiar partisan lines, with Republicans and Democrats responding to it differently. In Houston, that split was visible in the contrast between the city’s public-facing welcome to the World Cup and the convention’s inward-looking effort to bind together a party that had spent the past cycle fighting over its own future.

The event’s strangest moment had nothing to do with soccer. After Greg Abbott’s keynote speech, attendees were told to expect a larger than life surprise, the aisles were cleared, and an elephant named Paige was brought into the hall wearing an Abbott banner before urinating on the floor on June 12. The Texas Democratic Party circulated footage of the episode on X, turning the stunt into a viral sideshow that briefly eclipsed the convention’s official business.

Photo by neilstha firman

For Houston, the World Cup is still coming with full force. For Texas Republicans, the bigger spectacle remained their own internal politics, and the gulf between the two helped explain why a global sports festival had yet to stir the kind of conservative enthusiasm that usually follows major events in the state.