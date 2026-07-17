Texas rescuers airlift family and two dogs from Uvalde floods

Dramatic video showed Texas DPS crews airlifting a young girl, her family and two dogs from a flooded home in Uvalde County.

Footage captured a Texas Department of Public Safety rescue in Uvalde County as floodwaters destroyed a family’s house and left a young girl, her family and two dogs stranded. The airlift carried them to safety while dangerous water continued to threaten the area.

The Office of the Texas Governor said the rescue involved DPS crews and highlighted the family’s escape from the floods. Maricela Barboza captured the high-water rescue video, which showed the urgency facing responders in the Texas Hill Country as rain-swollen water cut off homes and roads.

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Uvalde was in its third day of flooding after overnight rains hammered the area again, and emergency crews were carrying out multiple swiftwater rescues across Uvalde County. People were also reported stranded in vehicles as the flooding spread through the region, and at least one person had died in the broader response.

Photo by Helena Jankovičová Kováčová

Officials urged residents in affected areas to stay far away from rising water, monitor local forecasts and follow local guidance. The rescue in Uvalde showed how fast flash flooding can turn a single home into a trap, forcing helicopter teams and swiftwater crews into repeated operations as conditions worsened.

CBP Photography via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Texas officials framed the rescue as part of a wider flood response that was still unfolding across the county. The video of a child, her family and two dogs being lifted out of harm’s way became the clearest example of how quickly severe weather can overwhelm local infrastructure and leave residents dependent on emergency crews for an escape.