Texas Tech backlash grows over Brendan Sorsby ruling and scheduling fears

A Texas judge let Brendan Sorsby play in 2026, and the ruling ignited talk of Big 12 schools sidestepping Texas Tech altogether.

Texas Tech’s fight over Brendan Sorsby has turned into something bigger than one quarterback. A Texas judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction on June 8, allowing him to play in 2026 while the case continues, and reports said the order includes a two-game suspension to open the season. The NCAA had already denied Texas Tech’s request to reinstate him, saying the ruling followed precedent, but the backlash that followed was aimed as much at the system as at the player.

The anger has spread through coaching circles because the case cuts straight to the sport’s most sensitive issue: where eligibility ends and competitive advantage begins. The NCAA says it monitors more than 22,000 competitions every year and has educated more than 300,000 student-athletes about betting risks, numbers that help explain why wagering violations are treated as integrity threats. Under Division I rules adopted in 2023, cumulative wagering that greatly exceeds $800 can lead reinstatement staff to consider additional eligibility loss, including permanent ineligibility. In 2025, enforcement actions in other sports also resulted in permanent ineligibility findings in betting-related game manipulation cases.

That hard line is now colliding with Texas Tech’s political firepower. Cody Campbell, the university system regent chair and a major athletics backer, is co-founder and co-chief executive of Double Eagle Energy Holdings and has been on the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents since April 2021, becoming chair in April 2025. He defended Sorsby by arguing the case was being blown out of proportion, saying, “This kid did not impact the integrity of a single game.” Campbell had earlier called the ruling the “outcome of a broken system,” underscoring how quickly the school’s most influential booster became the public face of the backlash.

AI-generated illustration

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec backed the school’s appeal in a May 26 letter to the campus community, and the athletics site lists Sorsby as a transfer quarterback on the 2026 roster. But the deeper issue is no longer just whether Sorsby should be eligible. Coaches and athletic directors have reacted with disgust and stunned disbelief, and there has even been informal talk among Big 12 schools about trying not to play Texas Tech this season. That reaction suggests the real dispute is about how aggressively wealthy programs, armed with boosters and legal resources, can push against the rules before the rest of college sports decides the line has finally been crossed.