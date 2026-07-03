Thai drug traffickers use social media to recruit airline staff

A Bangkok flight attendant got a TikTok pitch for carry-for-hire work days before Australian officers found heroin hidden in 12 tote bags on a Thai Airways flight.

Thai traffickers are using public social media to test airline staff for vulnerability, and the pattern came into focus after Australian officers charged a 26-year-old Thai Airways crew member in Melbourne with importing heroin hidden inside tote bags.

The case began in Bangkok on June 18, when a flight attendant received an unsolicited TikTok message from an unknown account asking whether she was flying to Australia and what she charged for carry-for-hire work. She ignored it. “I don't reply to strangers like this,” she later said.

Australian Federal Police said the Thai national was performing work duties on an international flight when she arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25, 2026. Border officers screened 12 tote bags and allegedly found white powder concealed in the lining that tested positive for heroin. The AFP said the haul had an estimated street value of A$500,000, and the woman faces two charges: importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

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Thai narcotics officials said the online account, “Powder is Powder,” was linked to the trafficking network and has now been shut down. Areepak Ngernbamroong, a spokesperson for Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said the account had been taken offline after that link was established. In Thai media accounts of the same case, ONCB Secretary-General Pol Maj Col Suriya Singhakomol said the suspect was first contacted through a fake courier account and later communicated with a Facebook user named “Rose Rose.” He said the agreed payment was 8,800 baht, about $265.46.

The investigation has widened on both sides of the border. Thai authorities searched the suspect’s home in Phayao province and her condominium in Bangkok, while Australian and Thai police continued to trace the intended recipient and the wider network. Thai Airways said it had launched a disciplinary investigation and would dismiss the crew member if the allegations were proven.

Source: yellowstonerecovery.com

The case points to a broader enforcement gap: traffickers are not waiting for street recruiters or airport insiders to surface on their own. They are reaching airline workers through ordinary platforms, probing for money trouble or other pressure points, and turning routine crew travel into a potential smuggling channel.