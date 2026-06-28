Thai family devastated after Australian man arrested in suitcase killing

Thai police arrested Simon Peter Carman at Suvarnabhumi airport in the suitcase killing of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla, leaving her family devastated.

Thai police arrested Australian suspect Simon Peter Carman early Saturday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport in connection with the death of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla, whose body was found in a suitcase in Pattaya. The charges reported against him include murder, concealment of a body, moving or destroying a body, and taking a minor for sexual purposes.

Donhomla’s family said they were devastated by her death, and her stepmother, Orathai Sriring, said the teenager had gone to Pattaya on June 16, 2026, telling relatives she wanted a holiday with a friend. The family said it still hoped she was alive when police found the suitcase, a hope that collapsed once investigators linked the girl to the crime scene.

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Police said CCTV footage showed Carman entering a condominium with Donhomla and leaving alone hours later carrying a suitcase. Investigators then traced the bag after he loaded it onto a motorcycle, eventually finding it in a grassy area near railway tracks near Pattaya. Rescue workers recovered the body there, in the resort city about 150 kilometers east of Bangkok.

Thai investigators have moved quickly to assemble a timeline around the condominium, the motorcycle transfer and the airport arrest, part of a case that now spans both Thai and Australian interests. With a Thai teenager dead and an Australian man in custody, the case could raise consular and extradition issues as well as demands from the victim’s family for a clear accounting of what happened in the hours before her death.

The facts already established point to a broader pattern that goes beyond one killing. Pattaya’s tourist economy draws large numbers of foreign visitors, but it also leaves vulnerable young women exposed in nightlife districts where surveillance cameras and rapid police coordination can become the only tools that turn a disappearance into a prosecutable case. The arrest at Suvarnabhumi airport, and the evidence pulled from CCTV and roadside surveillance, now sit at the center of that effort.