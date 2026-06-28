Thai police charge Australian man in teen suitcase murder case

Thai police charged Australian Simon Carman after a 17-year-old’s body was found in a black suitcase near Pattaya tracks, with CCTV tracing him to the airport.

Thai police charged Australian Simon Carman after officers found the body of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla in a black suitcase near railway tracks in Pattaya, about 150 km east of Bangkok. Investigators said CCTV traced Carman from a condominium with the girl to a later exit alone carrying the suitcase, and his arrest at Suvarnabhumi International Airport came as he tried to leave Thailand.

Police said Carman faced four charges, including intentional murder, concealing or moving a body, and taking a minor for indecent or sexual purposes. Under Thai law, murder can carry the death penalty or life imprisonment, giving the case immediate legal weight as Pattaya investigators built their file around surveillance footage, the suitcase recovery and the airport arrest.

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Investigators said friends reported the teenager missing on Friday, and her body was later found in the Khao Makok area beside the railway line. Police said the suitcase was taken by motorcycle from the condominium to a grassy area near the tracks, about 4.2 km away and roughly a 10-minute drive from Carman’s hotel. After initially denying involvement, Carman later gave a partial confession, claimed self-defence and told the victim’s family the death was “out of my control.”

The case quickly took on a cross-border dimension because the suspect was an Australian national and police intercepted him before he could board a flight out of Thailand. Tunchanok’s father, Thongchai Donhomla, said he was deeply saddened, while her stepmother, Oradee Bussarakum, said the family was shocked and speechless and wanted the harshest possible punishment, including execution. For Thai police, the immediate challenge was to turn CCTV, transport records and the airport arrest into a case strong enough to withstand scrutiny if later legal cooperation with Australia becomes necessary.