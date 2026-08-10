Thai police probe motive after deadly Bangkok-area school shooting

Police say a 14-year-old watched violent clips online and learned firearms on social media before killing nine people near Bangkok.

Thai police said they were still investigating why a 14-year-old boy killed nine people at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, after first killing his grandparents at home and then turning the gun on himself. The attack on Aug. 7 in Nonthaburi province, on Bangkok’s northern edge, left more than 20 people injured and sent shock through a country already debating how easily young people can obtain guns.

Investigators said the accused shooter had watched violent content online and used social media to learn how to operate firearms. That digital trail has pushed the case beyond a single act of violence and into a wider question for Thai authorities: how a minor could move from online exposure to a live weapon, and where family oversight, school intervention and platform safeguards may have failed.

The death toll rose to nine after a 12-year-old girl died from her injuries a day later. Police had initially said at least seven people were killed in the shooting, which they described as one of Thailand’s deadliest mass killings since 2022. Classes at Debsirin Nonthaburi School were suspended through the end of the next week, according to BBC reporting, as teachers and students tried to absorb the scale of the attack.

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Accounts cited by NPR also said the suspect had been stressed over school matters, though police had not confirmed a motive. For now, investigators have paired that possibility with the evidence of his online behavior, but have not tied the shooting to one cause. The result is a case that has exposed how violence can be rehearsed in public digital spaces long before it reaches a school gate.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul vowed new gun laws after the shooting, adding political pressure to a debate that has resurfaced with urgency. Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia, a reality that has long complicated efforts to tighten access and enforce storage rules. With a child among the dead and another dead at home before the school attack, the episode has intensified scrutiny of both firearm access and the warning systems that failed to stop it.