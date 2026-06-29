Thai teen found in suitcase after Pattaya night out, Australian arrested

Thai police arrested Australian Simon Peter Carman at Bangkok airport after a 17-year-old Pattaya girl was found stuffed in a suitcase near railway tracks.

Thai police arrested Australian Simon Peter Carman at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on June 27 after the body of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla was found stuffed in a suitcase near railway tracks in Pattaya.

Investigators say the trail began on Pattaya’s Beach Road, a nightlife and vice strip where the teenager was seen in the early hours of Thursday after meeting a foreign man. Police reviewed CCTV footage, condominium records and road patterns to reconstruct the route from the apartment to the dumping site, tracing Carman leaving the building alone with a suitcase and later loading it into a vehicle before heading toward the airport. One report said detectives tracked him to the airport within six hours of the killing.

The victim’s body was found two days later in waist-high grass near the tracks, not far from the beachfront. Police said the suitcase recovered from the grassy area contained her naked body. Follow-up reports identified the suspect as Carman, 45, and said he faced charges including murder, concealment or moving of a body, and taking a minor for sexual purposes.

Tunchanok’s family has been left devastated. Her stepmother, Oradee Bussarakum, said the family could not stop crying and wanted the suspect executed. She said the girl had gone to Pattaya on June 16 for a holiday with a friend. Carman also told the family that the death was “out of my control.”

Accounts of Carman’s response have varied as the case has developed, with some reporting that he confessed and earlier coverage saying he denied involvement. What remains clear is the speed of the police operation and the setting in which it unfolded: a tourist city built around nighttime trade, transient visitors and crowded entertainment corridors, where a missing teenager could move from a beachside encounter to an apartment, a suitcase and a railway embankment in a matter of hours.