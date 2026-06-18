Thailand revives $30 billion land bridge plan to bypass Malacca Strait

Thailand has reopened a $30.45 billion land bridge bid that would move cargo between Ranong and Chumphon, betting an overland shortcut can rival Malacca.

Thailand has revived one of its most ambitious infrastructure ideas, a 1 trillion baht, or about $30.45 billion, land bridge corridor meant to give global shippers an alternative to the Strait of Malacca. The plan would tie a new deep-sea port in Ranong on the Andaman coast to another in Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand, then move cargo across southern Thailand by road, rail and logistics links instead of sending vessels around Singapore.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul brought the project back to the center of government after the war in Iran and the closure of the Hormuz Strait exposed how quickly trade can be disrupted at strategic chokepoints. The revived corridor is being pitched not just as a transport project but as a test of whether Thailand can turn a decades-old concept into a credible regional hub, one that would pull some shipping away from one of the world’s busiest maritime passages.

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Supporters say the economics could be sizable. Thai reporting in August 2025 said the government had already approved the Land Bridge concept and planned public bidding in 2026. Other reports in 2025 said the project could cut container shipping time by about four days, reduce costs by 15 percent and create as many as 280,000 jobs. The development has also been revised into three phases, with first-phase operations targeted for 2030, and recent reporting describes the land link as roughly 89 kilometers long, with a six-lane motorway and dual rail lines.

But the corridor runs straight through communities that fear the costs will be borne locally. Fisherman Chaiyaporn Arunrasamee told Reuters he did not want the project to happen, saying it would be built in the area where he and his community make their living. Reuters said it spoke with more than 15 residents, local officials, planners and experts while moving through the coastal villages and fishing grounds in the project’s path, including Baan Hat Sai Dam, where opposition has centered on livelihoods, mangrove ecosystems and displacement.

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Evilarry via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The plan still faces major practical hurdles. An expert review committee has ordered fresh Environmental and Health Impact Assessment studies for the planned ports in Ranong and Chumphon, underscoring how much regulatory work remains before construction can move forward. For Thailand, the land bridge is now a strategic wager: whether the promise of faster trade and a stronger logistics role can outweigh financing risks, environmental disruption and local resistance.